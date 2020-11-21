(AGENPARL) – AIR, SPACE AND CYBERSPACE (USA), sab 21 novembre 2020 The MH-139 FTU’s mission is to train pilots in providing security and support for the nation’s intercontinental ballistic missile fields spanning Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, Colorado and Nebraska. The MH-139 mission will replace the mission of the Air Force Reserve’s 908th Airlift Wing’s aging C-130Hs currently at Maxwell AFB.



Fonte/Source: https://www.af.mil/News/Article-Display/Article/2423445/maxwell-afb-selected-as-location-for-mh-139-ftu/