MAXIMUM RESIDUE LIMITS (MRL)

The legislation (Directive 2001/82/EC, as amended by Directive 2004/28/EC and Directive 2009/9/EC) requires that all pharmacologically active substances contained in a veterinary medicinal product for food producing species need to be included in Table 1 of the Annex to Commission Regulation (EC) No 37/2010. It follows that the active substances as well as any other pharmacologically active ingredients (excipients including preservatives and adjuvants) need to be included in table 1 of the Annex to Regulation 37/2010 and only substances that are considered not pharmacologically active do not.

Many excipients have been included in Table 1 of the Annex to Commission Regulation (EC) No 37/2010 with a “No MRL required” classification while others, considered not to be pharmacologically active, have been entered into the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of the Regulation, often called “out-of-scope” list.

An excipient that is not listed in either Table 1 of Commission Regulation (EC) 37/2010 or is not in the out-of-scope list, can only be used in a veterinary medicinal product intended for food producing species if it is concluded that the substance cannot be expected to show pharmacodynamic activity at the dose at which it is/will be administered to the target animal.

In order to have an excipient included in the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of Regulation 470/2009 (EMA/CVMP/519714/2009) a request should be submitted to the Agency. Data requirements for such requests are laid out in CVMP‘s Guideline on data to be provided in support of a request to include a substance in the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of Regulation (EC) No. 470/2009 (



EMA/CVMP/516817/2009



).

In the case of requests that do not require extensive evaluation, the CVMP may decide to include the substance in the list of substances considered as not falling within the scope of Regulation (EC) No 470/2009 (



EMA/CVMP/516817/2009



). In this case no fee is charged. If a more in-depth scientific assessment is required, the applicant will be advised to make a formal request for scientific advice in which case a fee for the scientific advice would have to be paid. For guidance to applicants regarding scientific advice: scope, structure of the request, fees payable, etc. see EMEA/CVMP/172329/2004 on the European Medicines Agency website. The procedure for providing scientific advice to applicants is explained in the European Medicines Agency Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)



SOP/V/4016



The applicant is advised to consider the MRL status of all product ingredients prior to the submission of the marketing authorisation application.

In some cases, particularly relating to branded excipients, the competent authority may accept inclusion of the relevant data in accordance with the CVMP guideline above (



EMA/CVMP/516817/2009



). within the marketing authorisation application procedure dossier. In this case the competent authority will conclude on the whether the excipient falls within the scope of the Regulation 470/2009 as part of the marketing authorisation application evaluation.

During the above considerations, it may be concluded that a maximum residue limit application is required in which case a MRL application for the excipient should be submitted.See question 5 for further guidance on how such an application can be made.

Applicants are advised to contact the European Medicines Agency secretariat for further advice (see Pre-Submission Guidance;

