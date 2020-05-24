domenica, Maggio 24, 2020
Breaking News

GIUSTIZIA, CRISI GIUNTA ANM, DIMISSIONI DEI VERTICI

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

ON THE OCCASION OF EID AL-FITR

UK GOVERNMENT ANNOUNCES THREE MORE CHARTER FLIGHTS FOR BRITISH TRAVELLERS

I VESCOVI FRANCESI LANCIANO UNA RIVISTA SULL’ECOLOGIA INTEGRALE

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 23 MAY…

ROUTE ANNOUNCED FOR £1 BILLION TRANS-PENNINE DUALLING TRANSFORMATION

GERUSALEMME, RIAPRE AI FEDELI LA BASILICA DEL SANTO SEPOLCRO

QUEL DIO “CON” NOI CHE SPINGE A NON ABBANDONARE L’AFRICA

Agenparl

MATHEMATICS IS THE POETRY OF SCIENCE

by Redazione04

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 24 maggio 2020

In the words of the great poet Senghor, Cedric Villani makes the bold claim that Mathematics is the Poetry of Science. Perhaps paradoxical to some, both disciplines are concerned with describing the world around us, understanding its parts, and using this knowledge to create something profound.

World-renowned mathematician and Fields Medallist Cedric Villani explores this analogy in this engaging and intelligent text, and shows how mathematics, one of the world’s few universal languages, holds deep similarities to the literary genre. A great lover of poetry, he insists that the two are intrinsically linked in their aim of both tackling the complexities of our reality as well as distancing us from it so that we may better appreciate its beauty.

In a more light-hearted and concise approach than his more theoretical academic works, this book represents one of Villani’s attempts to communicate his love of mathematics to a wider audience, drawing daring parallels between two universes that meet in their aspiration of the sublime.

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/mathematics-is-the-poetry-of-science-9780198846437?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

THE OXFORD HANDBOOK OF THE ARCHAEOLOGY OF ROMAN GERMANY

Redazione

LATE MODERNISM AND THE AVANT-GARDE BRITISH NOVEL

Redazione

THE EMERGENCE OF SUBJECTIVITY IN THE ANCIENT AND MEDIEVAL WORLD

Redazione

MATHEMATICS IS THE POETRY OF SCIENCE

Redazione

GUIDANCE: REOPENING HIGH STREETS SAFELY FUND GUIDANCE

Redazione

TRAVELING ACROSS THE VALLEY: COMPARATIVE EXOPLANETOLOGY IN THE GJ 9827 SYSTEM

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More