sabato, Aprile 18, 2020
Breaking News

RISCOPRIRE LE ORIGINI CRISTIANE ATTRAVERSO L’ARTE

FESTA DELLA DIVINA MISERICORDIA, FARMACO PER L’ANIMA DEL MONDO

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #20

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI OPERATORI SANITARI CHE ASSISTONO I DISABILI COLPITI…

CORONAVIRUS, VERTICE TRA CONTE E CAPI MAGGIORANZA IN VIDEOCONFERENZA

TWO-YEAR ANNIVERSARY OF THE CRISIS IN NICARAGUA

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL MINISTRO DELLE POLITICHE AGRICOLE ALIMENTARI E…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE INFORMALE, IN VIDEOCONFERENZA, DEL MINISTRO DEGLI AFFARI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DELLA DIRETTIVA…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – INFORMATIVA DEL MINISTRO DEL LAVORO E DELLE POLITICHE…

Agenparl

MATERIAL ENGINEERING, PROCESSING, AND DEVICE APPLICATION OF HYDROGEL NANOCOMPOSITES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 18 aprile 2020

Hydrogels are widely implemented as key materials in various biomedical applications owing to their soft, flexible, hydrophilic, and quasi-solid nature. Recently, however, new material properties over those of bare hydrogels have been sought for novel applications. Accordingly, hydrogel nanocomposites, i.e., hydrogels converged with nanomaterials, have been proposed for the functional transformation of conventional hydrogels. The incorporation of suitable nanomaterials into the hydrogel matrix allows the hydrogel nanocomposite to exhibit multi-functionality in addition to the biocompatible feature of the original hydrogel. Therefore, various hydrogel composites with nanomaterials, including nanoparticles, nanowires, and nanosheets, have been developed for diverse purposes, such as catalysis, environmental purification, bio-imaging, sensing, and controlled drug delivery. Furthermore, novel technologies for the patterning of such hydrogel nanocomposites into desired shapes have been developed. The combination of such material engineering and processing technologies has enabled the hydrogel nanocomposite to become a key soft component of electronic, electrochemical, and biomedical devices. We herein review the recent research trend in the field of hydrogel nanocomposites, particularly focusing on material engineering, processing, and device applications. Furthermore, the conclusions are presented with the scope of future research outlook, which also includes the current technical limitations.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/IURtd4aPV2g/D0NR01456G

Post collegati

18 APR 2020 – LA FONDAZIONE CLAUDIO CIAI LANCIA LA SECONDA EDIZIONE DEL BANDO A SOSTEGNO DELLE VITTIME DI INCIDENTI STRADALI O INFORTUNI

Redazione

18 APR 2020 – CORONAVIRUS, I BIANCHI DONANO AL COMUNE 6.000 CONFEZIONI MONOUSO DI GEL IGIENIZZANTE

Redazione

MATERIAL ENGINEERING, PROCESSING, AND DEVICE APPLICATION OF HYDROGEL NANOCOMPOSITES

Redazione

BENEFICIAL EFFECTS OF SULFATED POLYSACCHARIDE FROM THE RED SEAWEED GELIDIUM PACIFICUM OKAMURA ON MICE WITH ANTIBIOTIC-ASSOCIATED DIARRHEA

Redazione

PON SCUOLA-AVVISO PUBBLICO PER LA REALIZZAZIONE DI SMART CLASS SCUOLE 1° CICLO

Redazione

19/05/2020: TAX ACCOUNTS, APRIL 2020

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More