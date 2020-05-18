lunedì, Maggio 18, 2020
MASTERING DEFENCE SYSTEMS ENGINEERING AT UNISA

(AGENPARL) – SOUTH AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, lun 18 maggio 2020 Defence industry engineers aspiring to move into senior engineering and leadership positions, now have a better pathway to promotion through the new Master of Defence Systems Integration the University of South Australia. The new postgraduate degree is part of a nested suite of programs (graduate certificate, graduate diploma and master) designed to develop high-level engineering skills relevan…

Fonte/Source: https://unisa.edu.au/Media-Centre/Releases/2020/mastering-defence-systems-engineering-at-unisa/

