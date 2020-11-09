MASTER OF MEDIA IN JOURNALISM & COMMUNICATION: OPEN HOUSE

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (ONTARIO CANADA), lun 09 novembre 2020

Event Date: Thursday, November 26, 2020

Attend online – registration information will be available soon.

If you’re interested in a professional career in journalism, communications, or other media-related industries, attend this open house to learn more about the Master of Media in Journalism & Communication program at Western University.

The MMJC program considers students from a variety of academic backgrounds for admission, so come out, get your questions answered, and see if this program might be right for you.

For more information about the MMJC program, visit: https://www.fims.uwo.ca/mmjc

Fonte/Source: http://www.events.westernu.ca/events/fims/2020-11/master-of-media-in-journalism.html