Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01385H, Edge Article

JILIN LIU, Kai Yu, Hong Zhang, Jing He, Jie Jiang, Hai Luo

Towards the goal of on-line monitoring the transient neutral intermediates during electrochemical reactions, an electrochemistry-neutral reionization-mass spectrometry (EC-NR-MS) technique was developed in this work. The EC-NR setup consisted of a…

