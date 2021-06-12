(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), sab 12 giugno 2021

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1SC01385H, Edge Article
JILIN LIU, Kai Yu, Hong Zhang, Jing He, Jie Jiang, Hai Luo
Towards the goal of on-line monitoring the transient neutral intermediates during electrochemical reactions, an electrochemistry-neutral reionization-mass spectrometry (EC-NR-MS) technique was developed in this work. The EC-NR setup consisted of a…
