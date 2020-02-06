6 Febbraio 2020
MASKS PASS SAFETY TESTS
MASKS PASS SAFETY TESTS

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, gio 06 febbraio 2020

Customs has sent 20 surgical mask samples to the Government Laboratory for testing and found that all of them comply with safety requirements and there were no violations of the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

 

The department launched a large-scale citywide special operation on January 27 to conduct spot checks, test purchases and inspections in various districts on surgical masks available on the market.

 

As of yesterday, customs conducted more than 6,000 inspections at retail spots selling surgical masks and more than 50 samples have been test-purchased.

 

Safety tests on total fungal counts for 20 test-purchased samples have been conducted initially.

 

The remaining samples are still undergoing safety tests and the results will be announced as soon as possible.

 

Customs will continue to inspect surgical mask retail locations and conduct test-buy operations to ensure that masks being sold comply with the Trade Descriptions Ordinance and the Consumer Goods Safety Ordinance.

 

Law enforcement action will be taken immediately if any violation is detected.

 

The public can report suspected violations by calling 2545 6182 or by emailing

Fonte/Source: http://www.news.gov.hk/eng/2020/02/20200206/20200206_180710_635.html

