(AGENPARL) – Washington sab 25 gennaio 2020 Michael Shavar Payton has admitted to his role in a cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl distribution operation and faces at least five years and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million.

Fonte/Source: https://www.fbi.gov/contact-us/field-offices/pittsburgh/news/press-releases/martinsburg-man-admits-to-role-in-cocaine-heroin-and-fentanyl-distribution-operation-1