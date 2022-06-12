20.2 C
Rome
domenica, Giugno 12, 2022
type here...
Twitter

Martin Selmayr-2022-06-12 14:48

By Redazione
0
19

Must read

Redazione

RT @vonderleyen: 🇺🇦🇪🇺 I’m deeply humbled by the strength and resilience of the Ukrainian people.

They are defending courageously their co…
Twitter – Martin Selmayr

Previous articleSandro Gozi-2022-06-12 14:45
Next articleESA-2022-06-12 14:48
- Advertisement -

Correlati

- Advertisement -

Ultimi articoli

©Agenparl 2022 | L'informazione indipendete By Gianluca Milozzi

Link Rapidi

Popular Category

Ultima Notizia