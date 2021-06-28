(AGENPARL) – lun 28 giugno 2021 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday. [View in browser](https://mailchi.mp/stanford/marsh-oneill-awards-gun-injuries-sorting-covid-research?e=37d6b811e4)

[Stanford Report](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=eb2a11bbdd&e=37d6b811e4)

Monday, June 28, 2021

—————————————————————

[Honoring research support](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=82c1714a7f&e=37d6b811e4)

[Marsh O’Neill award winners](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=c07068fd87&e=37d6b811e4)

Kevin Manalili, director of facilities planning and management in the School of Engineering, and Richard Tiberio, senior research scientist at the Nano Shared Facilities, have won Marsh O’Neill Awards for supporting research. [Read more](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7f7b04f6a9&e=37d6b811e4).

—————————————————————

[Health & Medicine](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7b09ce0738&e=37d6b811e4)

[The cost of child gun injuries](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=3894fd1344&e=37d6b811e4)

The average cost of initial hospitalization to treat pediatric gun injuries is about $13,000 per patient and has risen in recent decades, a study found.

[Child handling a gun](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=e59cca4666&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[science & technology](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=3cfbb887fb&e=37d6b811e4)

[Sorting COVID research with AI](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=4d72b3b1f3&e=37d6b811e4)

CoronaCentral, a new web-based dashboard, sorts through mountains of pandemic-related articles to help researchers understand COVID’s effect.

[Illustration of COVID](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=6deaaba24b&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Other Stanford news](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=f2102fc5a9&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Vaccination information on COVID dashboards](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=bd4ff614dd&e=37d6b811e4) (Health Alerts)

—————————————————————

The Dish

The Cardinal will be well represented on the U.S. [WOMEN’S WATER POLO](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ad142cac85&e=37d6b811e4) team at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

—————————————————————

[Axe and Palm Happy Hour ad](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=832289fb02&e=37d6b811e4) [King Center ad](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=b975793d01&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

Announcements

– [Student gatherings](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=a36072a895&e=37d6b811e4): Given the low prevalence of COVID-19 on campus, Student Affairs has announced that undergraduates are now free to gather outdoors in small groups. [Learn more](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ab24003aa4&e=37d6b811e4).

—————————————————————

[Featured events](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=8e57fe4592&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Discussion Panel: Hidden Disabilities](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=8e381157a1&e=37d6b811e4): Monday, June 28, noon

– [Between: Artist Books, Albums and Portfolios from the Mark Ruwedel Photography Archive at Stanford](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=3d27a090c3&e=37d6b811e4): Through Sept. 26 in Green Library

[More events »](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=cc211ec4d2&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[In the news](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=1d4a818642&e=37d6b811e4)

– [Where did the coronavirus come from? What we already know is troubling.](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=c30e579d99&e=37d6b811e4) (New York Times)

[More Stanford mentions »](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=3341cedd55&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Bio-X ad](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=f47346ae75&e=37d6b811e4) [Arbuckle cafe ad](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=1db94b1a46&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[Stanford Today link](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=f1a29e6158&e=37d6b811e4)

—————————————————————

[News](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=ad5ea73fb3&e=37d6b811e4) • [Suggestions](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=5ddf57c50d&e=37d6b811e4) • [Archive](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=a575d9d229&e=37d6b811e4) • [Jobs](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=a2f340955c&e=37d6b811e4) • [Advertise](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=7ddd947413&e=37d6b811e4) • [Contact](https://stanford.us5.list-manage.com/track/click?u=a8e6569da943904e9ac369cde&id=acfd101ec7&e=37d6b811e4)

🔊 Listen to this