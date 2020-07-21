MARS EXPLORATION; SHARING HISTORY; CREATING CHANGE

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.

Tuesday, July 21, 2020

** Science & Technology (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)

** Anticipating Mars discoveries (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/20/perseverance-will-seek-signs-life-mars/)

According to Stanford Mars experts, NASA’s latest Martian rover will drive a wave of exciting discoveries when it lands on the Red Planet.



** campus life (https://news.stanford.edu/section/campus-life/)

** Share this moment in history (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/21/stanfords-black-community-invited-document-moment-history/)

————————————————————

African and African American Studies invites Black students, staff, faculty, alumni and campus workers to help document this moment in history.



** Science & Technology (https://news.stanford.edu/section/science-technology/)

** Creating change (https://kingcenter.stanford.edu/news/stanford-researcher-finds-lead-south-asian-turmeric-and-jumpstarts-bigger-movement)

Through her research into turmeric, postdoctoral fellow Jenna Forsyth has helped reduce lead exposure in Bangladesh and beyond.

https://kingcenter.stanford.edu/news/stanford-researcher-finds-lead-south-asian-turmeric-and-jumpstarts-bigger-movement

** Other Stanford news (http://news.stanford.edu)

** The Dish

STANFORD HEALTH CARE (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) and LUCILE PACKARD CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL STANFORD (https://news.stanford.edu/thedish/) have each been honored for sustainability practices.

