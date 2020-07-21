MARS EXPLORATION; SHARING HISTORY; CREATING CHANGE

(AGENPARL) – mar 21 luglio 2020 Stanford Report delivers campus news each weekday.
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
** Anticipating Mars discoveries (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/20/perseverance-will-seek-signs-life-mars/)
According to Stanford Mars experts, NASA’s latest Martian rover will drive a wave of exciting discoveries when it lands on the Red Planet.
** Share this moment in history (https://news.stanford.edu/2020/07/21/stanfords-black-community-invited-document-moment-history/)
African and African American Studies invites Black students, staff, faculty, alumni and campus workers to help document this moment in history.
Stanford’s Black community invited to document ‘this moment in history’
** Creating change (https://kingcenter.stanford.edu/news/stanford-researcher-finds-lead-south-asian-turmeric-and-jumpstarts-bigger-movement)
Through her research into turmeric, postdoctoral fellow Jenna Forsyth has helped reduce lead exposure in Bangladesh and beyond.
https://kingcenter.stanford.edu/news/stanford-researcher-finds-lead-south-asian-turmeric-and-jumpstarts-bigger-movement
** The Dish
STANFORD HEALTH CARE and LUCILE PACKARD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL STANFORD have each been honored for sustainability practices.
