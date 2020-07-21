martedì, Luglio 21, 2020
MARS EXPLORATION; SHARING HISTORY; CREATING CHANGE

Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Anticipating Mars discoveries
According to Stanford Mars experts, NASA’s latest Martian rover will drive a wave of exciting discoveries when it lands on the Red Planet.

Perseverance will seek signs of life on Mars


Share this moment in history
African and African American Studies invites Black students, staff, faculty, alumni and campus workers to help document this moment in history.

Stanford’s Black community invited to document ‘this moment in history’


Creating change
Through her research into turmeric, postdoctoral fellow Jenna Forsyth has helped reduce lead exposure in Bangladesh and beyond.
https://kingcenter.stanford.edu/news/stanford-researcher-finds-lead-south-asian-turmeric-and-jumpstarts-bigger-movement
* Health technology showcase (https://biodesign.stanford.edu/news—events/health-technology-showcase.html) (Stanford Byers Center for Biodesign)
* Message to family caregivers: There’s help, even during COVID-19 (https://scopeblog.stanford.edu/2020/07/20/message-to-family-caregivers-theres-help-even-during-covid-19/) (Scope)
STANFORD HEALTH CARE and LUCILE PACKARD CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL STANFORD have each been honored for sustainability practices.
