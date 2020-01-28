28 Gennaio 2020
MARRIAGE AND CIVIL PARTNERSHIP (MINIMUM AGE)

(agenparl) – london mar 28 gennaio 2020

First reading took place on 27 January. This stage is a formality that signals the start of the Bill’s journey through the Lords.

Second reading – the general debate on all aspects of the Bill – is yet to be scheduled.

Summary of the Marriage and Civil Partnership (Minimum Age) Bill [HL] >
A bill to revoke parental or judicial consent which permits the marriage or civil partnership of a child and to criminalise child marriage or civil partnership under the age of 18; and for connected purposes

Fonte/Source: http://services.parliament.uk/bills/2019-20/marriageandcivilpartnershipminimumage.html

