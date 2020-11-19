(AGENPARL) – gio 19 novembre 2020 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

Marking of Country of Origin [ https://www.state.gov/marking-of-country-of-origin/ ] 11/19/2020 07:31 AM EST

Michael R. Pompeo, Secretary of State

Today, the Department of Stateisinitiatingnew guidelines toensurethat country oforigin markingsfor Israeli and Palestiniangoodsareconsistent withourreality-based foreign policy approach.In accordance with thisannouncement,all producers withinareas where Israel exercises the relevant authorities most notablyArea Cunder the Oslo Accords-will be required tomarkgoods asIsrael,Product of Israel, or Made in Israelwhen exporting to the United States.Thisapproach recognizes that Area C producers operate within the economic and administrative framework of Israel and their goods should be treated accordingly. This update willalsoeliminate confusion by recognizing thatproducers in other parts of the West Bankarefor all practical purposes administratively separateand that their goods should bemarkedaccordingly.

Goods in areas of the West Bank where the Palestinian Authority maintains relevant authorities shall be marked asproducts ofWest Bank and goods produced in Gaza will be markedas products ofGaza.Under the new approach, we will no longer acceptWest Bank/Gaza or similar markings, in recognition that Gaza and the West Bank arepolitically and administratively separate and should be treatedaccordingly.

Weremain committed to an enduring and sustainable peace as outlined in President Trumps Vision for Peace.We will continue to oppose those countries and international institutionswhich delegitimize or penalize Israel and Israeli producers in the West Bank through malicious measuresthat fail to recognize the reality on the ground.

