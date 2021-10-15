(AGENPARL) – ven 15 ottobre 2021 Sign up for the webinar

Learn from the panel of experts how regional organizations are working together on projects that will make the Sacramento region more resilient to drought and climate change.

Discounted Rain Barrels are Back!

Limited supplies! Mark your calendar to place your order.

Sacramento residents can order up to two (2) rain barrels at a discounted rate.

All rain barrel purchases include shipping and will be delivered directly to your home.

If you previously purchased a barrel, you will be put on a wait list.

Water Wise Tips

Make sure that the irrigation systems are adjusted with the season. When it starts to get cold and plants go dormant, remember that your plants do not need the same amount of water that they received in summer.

– Select either Saturday or Sunday for your watering day. No weekday watering is permitted through February 2022.

– Consider shutting off your irrigation system for the season.

– Remember to water with the weather! Be sure to turn off all irrigation after measurable rainfall of 0.125 inches (1/8˝).

– Sprinklers don’t water trees deeply enough.

– Water trees separately using a soaker hose or drip tubing and soak 12 to 18 inches below the soil surface.

– Add mulch to prevent evaporation and protect roots.

– Use a moisture meter to check the soil before watering.

Contact us at

