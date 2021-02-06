sabato, Febbraio 6, 2021
FOREIGN SECRETARY’S PRESS CONFERENCE IN CYPRUS, FEBRUARY 2021

OECD: NEW POLICY ADVISORY BOARD FOR YOUNG PEOPLE TO BE LAUNCHED

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PRC DIRECTOR YANG

SECRETARY BLINKEN’S CALL WITH PRC DIRECTOR YANG

LOCAL EU STATEMENT ON THE CHARGES AGAINST PALESTINIAN HUMAN RIGHTS DEFENDER ISSA…

IRAQ : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT-GUARANTEES AND EXTRA BUDGETARY FUNDS MANAGEMENT

LIVELLI E I MECCANISMI DI TUTELA DEI DIRITTI UMANI

DOING MORE WITH LESS – REPORT ON FUNDING FOR DISASTER RELIEF

MERCOLEDì DELLE CENERI, IL PAPA CELEBRA A SAN PIETRO

RIFORMA IRPEF

MARK AHN

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (D.C.), sab 06 febbraio 2021

Litigation Release No. 25024 / February 5, 2021

Securities and Exchange Commission v. Mark Ahn, No. 1:21-cv-10203 (D. Mass. filed February 5, 2021)

On February 5, 2021, the Securities and Exchange Commission charged Oregon resident Mark Ahn with insider trading in the securities of Massachusetts-based pharmaceutical company Dimension Therapeutics, Inc. in advance of an August 2017 merger announcement.

The SEC’s complaint, filed in federal district court in Massachusetts, charges Ahn with violating the antifraud provisions of Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 thereunder. The SEC seeks penalties, injunctive relief, and an order barring Ahn from serving as an officer or director of any SEC-reporting company.

In a parallel action, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts announced criminal charges against Ahn.

The SEC’s case is being handled by Asita Obeyesekere, Nita Klunder, Xinyue Angela Lin, Sofia Hussain, Al Day, and Paul G. Block of the Boston Regional Office. The SEC appreciates the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority.

Fonte/Source: https://www.sec.gov/litigation/litreleases/2021/lr25024.htm

