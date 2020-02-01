1 Febbraio 2020
MARINE DEPARTMENT SERVICE ARRANGEMENT

(AGENPARL) – Hong Kong, sab 01 febbraio 2020

Marine Department service arrangement

*************************************


     In light of the special work arrangement announced by the Government on January 31 and the latest developments regarding the novel coronavirus infection, a spokesman for the Marine Department (MD) announced today (February 1) that, apart from the Central Marine Office, the licensing and port formalities services at the Yau Ma Tei Marine Office, Tuen Mun Marine Office, Sai Kung Marine Office, Tai Po Marine Office, Aberdeen Marine Office, Cheung Chau Marine Office and Shau Kei Wan Marine Office; the seafarers’ examination and certification services; mercantile marine services; local vessel surveying services as well as its enquiry services will continue to be suspended until further notice. Those who have made an appointment for services or examinations will be separately informed of alternative arrangements.

     Other services provided by the MD will remain unaffected.

Ends/Saturday, February 1, 2020

Issued at HKT 15:33

NNNN

Fonte/Source: http://www.info.gov.hk/gia/general/202002/01/P2020020100448.htm

