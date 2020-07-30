MARDER ISSUE REACTIONS OF ORGANOPLATINUM COMPLEXES WITH DIMETHYLAMINE-BORANE

The reactions of dimethylamine-borane with platinum(II) or platinum(IV) triflate complexes gave, not the anticipated -complexes, but the respective hydridoplatinum complexes. The reaction with [Pt(OTf)Me3(NN)], with NN = 2,2’-bipyridine (bipy) and 4,4’-di-t-butyl-2,2’-bipyridine (bu2bipy), gave the rare stable bridging hydridoplatinum(IV) complexes [-H{PtMe3(NN)}2][OTf] and the reaction with [Pt(O2CCF3)Me(NN)] gave the unstable hydridoplatinum(II) complex [PtHMe(NN)]. The unstable hydridoplatinum(II) complexes could be trapped by reaction with methyl acrylate by forming the insertion products [PtCl(CHMeCO2Me)(bipy)] and [Pt(CHMeCO2Me)2(bipy)]. The complex [PtCl(CHMeCO2Me)(bipy)] reacted with methyl iodide to give [PtClIMe(CHMeCO2Me)(bipy)], by cis oxidative addition, and the presence of two chiral centers in the product platinum(IV) complex allowed a detailed stereochemical pathway to be proposed.