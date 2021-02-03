MARAMA BEAN [TYLOSEMA ESCULENTUM (BURCH.) A. SCHREIB.]: AN INDIGENOUS PLANT WITH POTENTIALS FOR FOOD, NUTRITION, AND ECONOMIC SUSTAINABILITY

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 03 febbraio 2021

Developing countries need to explore their undervalued indigenous plants to fully enhance their food-nutrition security, health, and economic viability. This review explores the nutritional, phytochemical and economic potential(s) of the marama bean (Tylosema esculentum, family: Fabaceae), a non-nodulating indigenous legume that can be cultivated and is well-adapted to dry or low moisture conditions. Marama bean is popularly referred to as ‘green gold’ due to the considerable value derived from its above and underground organs. The seeds have a high nutritional value comparable to many legumes such as groundnut and soybean. In addition, the seeds of marama beans are rich sources of phytochemicals such as phenolic acids, phytosterols and flavonoids while behenic acid, griffonilide and carbohydrate are abundant in the tubers. Based on existing literature, marama bean potential remains poorly explored, being mainly anecdotal, with limited scientific evidence available to support its nutritional and medicinal uses as well as economic benefits. This has been ascribed to a shortage of clear research goal(s) and or limited resources specifically directed at this underutilized indigenous plant. From an economic and commercial perspective, the rich phytochemical content suggests the possibility of developing functional health drink and associated value-added products. However, efficient cultivation protocols for marama bean especially to ensure the sustainable supply of plant material remain crucial. Furthermore, novel approaches, especially the use of molecular techniques that can facilitate rapid selection of desired traits in marama, are recommended. These anticipated improved agronomical traits will enhance the commercial and economical potential of marama as well as contributing to the rural-urban food-nutrition sustainability globally.

