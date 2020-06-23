MAPPING THE NEAR-FIELD SPIN ANGULAR MOMENTA IN THE STRUCTURED SURFACE PLASMON POLARITON FIELD

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00618A, Paper

C. C. Li, P. Shi, L. P. Du, X. C. Yuan

An optical spin-resolved scanning imaging technique was proposed by which the normal to the interface spin component of surface plasmon polaritons can be mapped and the three-dimensional spin vector can be reconstructed with the experimental result.

