martedì, Giugno 23, 2020
Agenparl

MAPPING THE NEAR-FIELD SPIN ANGULAR MOMENTA IN THE STRUCTURED SURFACE PLASMON POLARITON FIELD

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 23 giugno 2020

Nanoscale, 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NR00618A, Paper
C. C. Li, P. Shi, L. P. Du, X. C. Yuan
An optical spin-resolved scanning imaging technique was proposed by which the normal to the interface spin component of surface plasmon polaritons can be mapped and the three-dimensional spin vector can be reconstructed with the experimental result.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NR/~3/EP4B-j0l7S0/D0NR00618A

