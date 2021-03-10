mercoledì, Marzo 10, 2021
MAPPING FUNCTIONAL CONNECTIVITIES IN 3D ARTIFICIAL BRAIN MODEL BY ANALYZING NEURAL SIGNALS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mer 10 marzo 2021 (National Research Council of Science & Technology) The Korea Institute of Science and Technology (KIST) announced that the research teams of Doctors Il-Joo Cho and Nakwon Choi have developed a analysis system that can apply precise non-destructive stimuli to a 3D artificial neural circuit and measure neural signals in real-time from multiple locations inside the model at the cellular level.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2021-03/nrco-mfc030821.php

