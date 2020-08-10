lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
MAPPING EMPIRES

(AGENPARL) – UNITED KINGDOM, lun 10 agosto 2020
Title: Mapping empires [electronic resource] : colonial cartographies of land and sea : 7th International Symposium of the ICA Commission on the History of Cartography, 2018 / Alexander James Kent [and three others], editors.
Imprint: Cham, Switzerland : Springer, [2020]”;”©2020
Shelfmark: Ebook Central
Subjects: Cartography — History — Congresses.
Imperialism — Congresses.
Colonies — Maps — History — Congresses.

Fonte/Source: http://library.dur.ac.uk/record=b3233177a

