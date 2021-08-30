(AGENPARL) – lun 30 agosto 2021 News Release
August 30, 2021
MANITOBA
PROVIDE $7.5 MILLION FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE
GARDEN
, MATCHING FUNDING PROVIDED BY NORTH DAKOTA
INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDENS
The Manitoba government has provided $7.5 million
as its share of a capital infr
astructure and facilities redevelopment plan at the International Peace
Gardens (IPG) near Boissevain, matching funds provided by North Dakota’s government,
Premier Brian Pallister and Gov. Doug Burgum announced today.
“We take great pride in our relation
ship with our neighbours to the south, and the International
Peace Garden
is a great symbol of that lasting relationship,” said Pallister. “We share so much,
and even in tough times
we have hel
ped each other when called upon.
e are here today to
reaffir
m our commitment to this important symbol of friendship.”
“The International Peace Gardens are a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship
and co
operation between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful to our legislators in North
kota and Manitoba for their commitment to strengthening that bond,” Burgum said. “These
improvements will enhance the gardens not only as a symbol of peace
but also as a tourism
destination and economic driver for the region, providing benefits for genera
tions to come.”
The IPG straddles the Canada
U.S. border and in the spirit of partnership
receives funding from
a variety of provincial, state and federal sources. Manitoba has agreed to provide $7.5 million as
the provincial share of a jointly funded ef
fort with the
tate of North Dakota. The
Manitoba
funding fulfil
s a one
one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it
approved a $3
million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one
time funds,
for capital projects
at the IPG. In total, the State of North Dakota has provided over $14 million
for IPG operations, maintenance and improvements since 2013.
“The International Peace Garden
is grateful and humbled by the support of Premier Pallist
Governor Burgum, and
the p
rovincial and
state l
egislatures,” said Tim Chapman, CEO
“The funding provided for our capital projects are enabling this most unique institution to
become a more sustainable tourism destina
tion, educational centre
and advocate for peace.”
The IPG was established in 1932 as a memorial to the peaceful co
existence of Canada and the
Provincial Park in southwest Manitoba, just south of
Boissevain. The facility includes a number
of developments and infrastructure including formal garden spaces, fountains, a visitor centre,
interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses, trails, as well as picnic and camping areas.
“The g
arden
will
celebrate 90 years in 2022 with the opening of a one
kind children’s
natural play park and expanded c
onservatory,” Chapman said. “Thanks to this public
commitment
, the next 90 years of the International Peace Gardens
are already beginning to
bloom.”
“Parks and
green
spaces are importan
t places for us to visit, enjoy
or find peace,” added Pallister.
“There’s no better place to contemplate all that is good between us and our neighbours than here
in this park dedicated to co
operation and collaboration.”