August 30, 2021

MANITOBA

PROVIDE $7.5 MILLION FOR INTERNATIONAL PEACE

GARDEN

, MATCHING FUNDING PROVIDED BY NORTH DAKOTA

INTERNATIONAL PEACE GARDENS

The Manitoba government has provided $7.5 million

as its share of a capital infr

astructure and facilities redevelopment plan at the International Peace

Gardens (IPG) near Boissevain, matching funds provided by North Dakota’s government,

Premier Brian Pallister and Gov. Doug Burgum announced today.

“We take great pride in our relation

ship with our neighbours to the south, and the International

Peace Garden

is a great symbol of that lasting relationship,” said Pallister. “We share so much,

and even in tough times

we have hel

ped each other when called upon.

e are here today to

reaffir

m our commitment to this important symbol of friendship.”

“The International Peace Gardens are a beautiful representation of the rich history of friendship

and co

operation between our two nations, and we are deeply grateful to our legislators in North

kota and Manitoba for their commitment to strengthening that bond,” Burgum said. “These

improvements will enhance the gardens not only as a symbol of peace

but also as a tourism

destination and economic driver for the region, providing benefits for genera

tions to come.”

The IPG straddles the Canada

U.S. border and in the spirit of partnership

receives funding from

a variety of provincial, state and federal sources. Manitoba has agreed to provide $7.5 million as

the provincial share of a jointly funded ef

fort with the

tate of North Dakota. The

Manitoba

funding fulfil

s a one

one match required by the North Dakota Legislature in 2019 when it

approved a $3

million Bank of North Dakota loan, in addition to $2 million in one

time funds,

for capital projects

at the IPG. In total, the State of North Dakota has provided over $14 million

for IPG operations, maintenance and improvements since 2013.

“The International Peace Garden

is grateful and humbled by the support of Premier Pallist

Governor Burgum, and

the p

rovincial and

state l

egislatures,” said Tim Chapman, CEO

“The funding provided for our capital projects are enabling this most unique institution to

become a more sustainable tourism destina

tion, educational centre

and advocate for peace.”

The IPG was established in 1932 as a memorial to the peaceful co

existence of Canada and the

Provincial Park in southwest Manitoba, just south of

Boissevain. The facility includes a number

of developments and infrastructure including formal garden spaces, fountains, a visitor centre,

interpretive buildings and structures, greenhouses, trails, as well as picnic and camping areas.

“The g

arden

will

celebrate 90 years in 2022 with the opening of a one

kind children’s

natural play park and expanded c

onservatory,” Chapman said. “Thanks to this public

commitment

, the next 90 years of the International Peace Gardens

are already beginning to

bloom.”

“Parks and

green

spaces are importan

t places for us to visit, enjoy

or find peace,” added Pallister.

“There’s no better place to contemplate all that is good between us and our neighbours than here

in this park dedicated to co

operation and collaboration.”

