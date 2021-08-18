(AGENPARL) – mer 18 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 18, 2021

TREATY 2 FLAG RAISED

IN MEMORIAL PARK

Indigenous Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere has asked the Treaty 2 flag be flown at Memorial Park to mark the upcoming 150th anniversary of the signing of Treaty No. 2 on Aug. 21.

“Honouring the treaty relationships is based on the recognition of rights, respect, co-operation and partnership. Honouring this relationship is just as important today as it was 150 years ago, and reconciling what has happened between then and now will put us on the path to a stronger Manitoba comprised of vibrant communities and thriving individuals,” said Lagimodiere.

Treaty No. 2 was negotiated and entered in August 1871 at the Manitoba House Fur Trading Post, also known as the ‘Manitoba Post Treaty’, on the west shore of Lake Manitoba. A few communities that share in Treaty No. 2 include Brandon, Dauphin, Melita, Minnedosa, Roblin, Virden and many more.

The First Nation communities that entered into Treaty No. 2 include:

• Dauphin River,

• Ebb and Flow,

• Keeseekoowenin,

• Lake St. Martin,

• Lake Manitoba,

• Little Saskatchewan,

• O-Chi-Chak-Ko-Sipi,

• Pinaymootang, and

• Skownan.

Treaty 2 extends north and west of Treaty 1 territory, from the east shore of Lake Winnipeg, across the centre and southwest of Manitoba to the Moose Mountains in southeast Rupertsland. This territory includes 8,676,828 hectares of land including Riding Mountains, Duck Mountains, Turtle Mountains, Hecla/Grindstone and Moose Mountains.

The Treaty 2 Territory Flag was created in 2017 by the constituent members of First Nations in Treaty 2 territory including leaders, elders, officials, and general members of local nations at gatherings and meetings.

Regarding the meaning of the flag, the First Nations in Treaty 2 Territory website states: “The red outline is the territory set out by our people in the making of the treaty in 1871 at Manitoba House. The handshake represents the relationship of peace, friendship and sharing made with the Crown. The blue on top and in the east represents the sky, and on the bottom and west the water which gives us our life. The green is the grass and Mother Earth who sustains us and all her children. The sun represents the light and brightness of the territory, the nine dots represent and identify our original keepers. The pipe is our constitution, our daily guide to lead our Nation and territory forward.”

The Treaty 2 flag will be raised at Memorial Park across from the Legislative Building grounds through Aug. 22. Lagimodiere and representatives from Treaty 2 nations participated in a traditional flag-raising ceremony to honour and acknowledge the signing of Treaty No. 2. Manitobans are welcomed to come view the flag at Memorial park.

To learn about the Treaty 2 flag, visit http://fnt2t.com/index.php/flag/ and to learn more about Treaty Relations Commission Manitoba, visit http://www.trcm.ca/.

