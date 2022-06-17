Manitoba News Release: Team Manitoba Recognized for Outstanding Performance at Skills Canada Competition

(AGENPARL) – ven 17 giugno 2022 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 17, 2022

Team Manitoba Recognized for Outstanding Performance at Skills Canada Competition

The Manitoba government is recognizing the outstanding performance of Team Manitoba competitors at the 2022 Skills Canada National Competition, Advanced Education, Skills and Immigration Minister Jon Reyes said today.

“I would like to congratulate all 48 Team Manitoba competitors for their tremendous success at the event,” said Reyes. “Your hard work and dedication set an important example for other Manitoba youth, and your knowledge and skills are vital for the future success of Manitoba’s economy.”

This year, 27 post-secondary students represented Manitoba at the in-person competition, held at the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 24 to 28, and 21 secondary students competed virtually. Manitoba’s students did exceptionally well and won a total of 27 medals, including nine gold, nine silver and nine bronze, noted the minister.

“Events like the Skills Canada National Competition encourage Canadian youth to explore and discover skilled trade and technology careers through interactive activities,” said Maria Pacella, executive director, Skills Canada Manitoba. “It also allows us to raise awareness of these important careers to our future workforce.”

The Skills Canada National Competition is an annual event that allows students and apprentices from across the country to demonstrate their abilities by participating in practical challenges that test their skills. Competitors compete in more than 45 skills areas and are evaluated against authentic industry standards.

The minister noted the 2023 Skills Canada National Competition will take place in Winnipeg next May.

For more information on Skills Canada Manitoba, visit https://skillsmanitoba.ca/.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-451-7109.

🔊 Listen to this