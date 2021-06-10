(AGENPARL) – gio 10 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 10, 2020

STATEMENT FROM PREMIER PALLISTER

ON RECEIVING THE SECOND COVID-19 VACCINE DOSE

This morning I received my second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, administered by Dr. Joss Reimer, medical lead of Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force, at the Leila super site in Winnipeg.

I am proud to do my part to protect my family, my colleagues and my community from COVID-19. Vaccines are safe, effective, and they help protect and save lives.

Vaccines are our way out of this third wave and this pandemic. The sooner all eligible Manitobans are vaccinated, the sooner we can get back to doing some of the things we love and miss.

As a government, we are doing everything we can to equip Manitobans with the information and support they need to make the right decision to protect themselves, their loved ones and their community. Broad vaccine uptake is crucial for the safe and sustained reopening of our economy and our communities.

We all have a role to play in this fight against COVID-19, and I encourage all eligible Manitobans to get their first vaccine dose as soon as possible and to book their second-dose appointment as soon as they are eligible.

To date, nearly one million vaccinations have been administered in Manitoba, which represents about two-thirds of eligible Manitobans who have received at least one dose of vaccine. That is a significant accomplishment and I want to thank the many Manitobans who have done their part and already rolled up their sleeve to take part in this historic immunization campaign.

Again, I want to commend Manitoba’s Vaccine Implementation Task Force and its dedicated staff and volunteers who are undertaking a monumental challenge to provide life-saving vaccines to as many Manitobans as quickly and safely as possible.

More information about the vaccine campaign in Manitoba is available at www.manitoba.ca/vaccine and https://protectmb.ca. For regular updates, visit https://protectmb.ca and sign up for the weekly e-newsletter.

