(AGENPARL) – sab 11 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

September 11, 2021

STATEMENT FROM PREMIER GOERTZEN

ON THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF THE SEPTEMBER 11, 2001, TERRORIST ATTACK

Today, we mark the 20th anniversary of the tragic and horrific events that took place in the United States on September 11, 2001, the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil in U.S. history.

While this day will always be a solemn anniversary as we remember the nearly 3,000 lives lost, including 24 Canadians, it is also a day to honour the bravery, sacrifice and heroism of first responders and military personal then and today, and the compassion of everyday people to help their neighbour in times of great need.

This morning, I am pleased to join representatives from both The United States and Canada at a ceremony at the 9/11 Memorial Site at the International Peace Gardens to honour the lives tragically lost, commemorate our long-standing positive relationship between our nations, and reaffirm our commitment of international cooperation and peace.

On behalf on all Members of the Manitoba Legislature and all Manitobans, I offer my sincere condolences to those who lost loved ones, those who survived and still struggle, and those whose lives have been forever changed.

