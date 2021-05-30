(AGENPARL) – dom 30 maggio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

May 30, 2021

STATEMENT FROM PREMIER BRIAN PALLISTER

ON THE RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL TRAGEDY AT KAMLOOPS

I was deeply saddened to learn of the horrifying discovery of a mass grave at the site of a former residential school in British Columbia. This discovery reminds us all of the tragedy of the residential school system.

The flags at the Manitoba Legislative Building and Memorial Park have been lowered and the Legislative Building will be lit in orange to honour the 215 children whose lives were lost, and all survivors, their families and all those who never made it home.

We must all remain committed to righting this historic wrong and to ensure that it is never allowed to happen again.

