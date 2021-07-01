(AGENPARL) – gio 01 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 1, 2021

STATEMENT FROM PREMIER BRIAN PALLISTER

COMMEMORATING CANADA DAY

Today, the 154th anniversary of Canadian Confederation, is a day of reflection.

Our country has experienced a long history with struggles and challenges, and the recent tragic discovery of unmarked graves on the grounds of former residential schools in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and British Columbia is deeply felt here in Manitoba and across our nation.

It is heartbreaking and should be inspiration for all Canadians to help right the wrongdoings of the past and build a better future.

This tragedy has shone a light on our collective need to come together as Canadians to address the terrible legacy of residential schools and learn from it as we move forward together in the spirit of reconciliation.

Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation with all Indigenous peoples and non-Indigenous peoples in Manitoba and across Canada. We will continue to build on our relationships with Indigenous peoples, communities and leaders in our understanding of treaties and Indigenous history and traditions, and work collaboratively and respectfully.

The traditions, history and teachings of Indigenous peoples have shaped our province and our country. We continue to learn and grow as a province, and we recognize the foundational contributions that First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples have made and continue to make to the social fabric of Manitoba and Canada.

For over one hundred years, Canada has been the home of hope for people from all over the world. Hope for a better and brighter future.

I am confident that we will continue to be that home of hope and be resilient in the face of adversity.

While we have a lot of work ahead of us as a country, we have a lot to be thankful for. The COVID-19 pandemic has handed us new and ever greater challenges than ever before. It has challenged our determination, resiliency and resolve. Over the past year and a half, Manitobans and Canadians have made great personal sacrifices in order to protect their community and country.

In this post-pandemic era we are about to enter, I believe now more than ever before, we stand united in our commitment to build a healthier, stronger and more prosperous country for all Canadians.

