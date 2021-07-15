(AGENPARL) – gio 15 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 15, 2021

STATEMENT FROM JUSTICE MINISTER CAMERON FRIESEN

ON REQUEST TO THE LAW SOCIETY OF MANITOBA

As Attorney General, I have written to the Law Society of Manitoba to request that it initiate an investigation into the conduct of lawyers associated with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

It is gravely concerning that a private investigator was hired to conduct surveillance of a member of the judiciary, ostensibly to embarrass or intimidate the judge. This is an obvious invasion of privacy and it is difficult to believe that these actions were not intended to influence the outcome of the court case. The lawyers involved must be held accountable for their actions, in order to maintain public confidence in the administration of justice, to protect the integrity of our independent judiciary and uphold the rule of law in Canada.

