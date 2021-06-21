(AGENPARL) – lun 21 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 21, 2021

STATEMENT FROM INDIGENOUS AND NORTHERN RELATIONS MINISTER EILEEN CLARKE ON NATIONAL INDIGENOUS PEOPLES DAY

As minister of Indigenous and northern relations, I would like to acknowledge June 21 as National Indigenous Peoples Day in Canada. Today I encourage all Manitobans to celebrate the unique and beautiful heritage, and diverse cultures of Indigenous peoples in our province and across the country.

The traditions, history and teachings of Indigenous peoples have shaped our province and our country. We continue to learn and grow as a province and we recognize the foundational contributions that First Nations, Métis and Inuit peoples have made and continue to make to Manitoba and Canada.

National Indigenous Peoples Day is also a time to acknowledge our government’s continued commitment to advance reconciliation with all Indigenous peoples and non-indigenous peoples in Manitoba and across Canada. We will continue to build on our relationships with Indigenous peoples, communities and leaders in our understanding of treaties and Indigenous history and traditions, and work collaboratively and respectfully to advance shared priorities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, celebrations are being hosted virtually this year and led by Indigenous organizations throughout the province.

National Indigenous Peoples Day was announced in 1996 by the Governor General of Canada, through the Proclamation Declaring June 21 of each year as National Aboriginal Day.

The Government of Canada invites Canadians to celebrate this year’s National Indigenous Peoples Day at home or virtually to keep communities safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

More information about National Indigenous Peoples Day visit:

