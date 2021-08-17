(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 17, 2021

STATEMENT FROM CROWN SERVICES MINISTER JEFF WHARTON ON THE PUBLIC UTILITIES BOARD’S DECISION REGARDING MANITOBA HYDRO RATES

Our government understands that Manitobans need stability when it comes to Manitoba Hydro rates and we remain committed to keeping those rates affordable for Manitoba ratepayers.

Manitoba Hydro’s financials are continuously updated and as the minister responsible, I will continue to work with them to ensure their financial stability going forward.

The Public Utilities Board has indicated the PUB will determine the nature of the public process announced in the Order after it hears from interveners and Manitoba Hydro. We anticipate the panel will meet promptly to determine next steps and we will continue to monitor closely.

