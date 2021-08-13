(AGENPARL) – ven 13 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 13, 2021

PROVINCE TO RELEASE FINAL DESIGN PLANS FOR PORTAGE LA PRAIRIE OVERPASS REPLACEMENT AT TRANS-CANADA HIGHWAY AND PTH 1A WEST INTERCHANGE

Improvements for Safer Access

On Manitoba’s Highways: Schuler

The Manitoba government will present the final design for the overpass replacement at the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 1A West interchange project, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today.

“The existing structure at the Trans-Canada Highway and PTH 1A was constructed in 1968 as part of the bypass around Portage la Prairie and is an important route for Manitoba’s economy,” said Schuler. “The existing bridge has exceeded its design life and has endured several impacts, which have resulted in it currently missing a portion of the bridge. The new overpass will be built to national standards to better improve safety for motorists and reduce the possibility of future vehicle impacts.”

During the initial functional and preliminary design studies for the project, two rounds of public engagement were undertaken to introduce the project and present interchange alternatives. Throughout the functional and preliminary design phases of the project, key stakeholders and members of the public provided feedback to the project team that were incorporated into the project.

The final design will be posted online and will provide Manitobans’ an opportunity to learn more about the project and view the final design for the interchange and rail overpass. It will also provide details concerning the construction process and how travellers may be impacted, the minister said, adding construction is anticipated to begin this fall.

Over the next decade, Manitoba will be recognized as a national transportation hub, linking east to west, north to south and enabling strong economic activity within and across Manitoba’s borders, noted Schuler. The design fully addresses existing safety concerns and improves a key trade route, allowing road users to access Manitoba’s highways in a safe and efficient manner.

The final design can be viewed at www.gov.mb.ca/mit/wms/structures/design.html.

