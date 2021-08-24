(AGENPARL) – mar 24 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 24, 2021

PROVINCE TO FURTHER EXTEND

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Continued Protection for Health,

Safety of Manitobans: Schuler

The Manitoba government is extending the state of emergency in efforts to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and variants, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, minister responsible for the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), announced today.

The extension goes into effect today, Tuesday, Aug. 24 at 4 p.m. for a period of 30 days.

“With our vaccination rates steadily climbing, we can help control the spread of COVID-19, but we need Manitobans to continue to follow the fundamentals to ensure we can hit our final milestone to safely reopen the province,” said Schuler.

Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization provincial response team works with industry partners and experts to co-ordinate, collaborate and communicate effectively in supporting the roll out of programs and services to assist in Manitoba’s COVID-19 response strategy. EMO has been critical in facilitating the province’s overall response to personal protective equipment procurement and provision, developing the Pandemic Response System, ensuring alternative isolation accommodations were available, and advising and co-ordinating the enforcement of public health orders under the state of emergency.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20, 2020, as set out in section 10(1) and 10(2) of the Emergency Measures Act.

To view the state of emergency and public health orders, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/restartmb/prs/orders/index.html.

For additional information on the role of the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO): www.gov.mb.ca/emo/provincial/covid.html.

