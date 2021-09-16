(AGENPARL) – gio 16 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

September 16, 2021

Province Releases Findings of New Engagement on Income Support Program for People with Severe and Prolonged Disabilities

Focus on Service Navigation Reflects

Feedback from Manitobans: Squires

The Manitoba government has released a new report on the findings of a second round of engagement with Manitobans on a proposed income support program for people with severe and prolonged disabilities, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“From the beginning, our government has been committed to engaging with Manitobans on the design and implementation of a new income support program for individuals with severe and prolonged disabilities,” said Squires. “The first time we sought feedback on the proposed program, participants told us a service navigation component would be important. We launched the second round of engagement to ensure an opportunity to provide detailed feedback on what that might look like. I appreciate the insight from those who took the time to participate.”

One of the main findings from an initial survey in late 2019 was the need to include a service navigation component to help clients find the services and supports they need. The latest engagement began this past February to gather feedback to support the development of such a component.

“The organizing committee of Disability Matters Vote is pleased that the government is continuing to make genuine efforts to consult with people with lived experience of disability in the development of the new and much-needed program,” said Jennifer Rodrigue, chair, Disability Matters Vote.

Most survey participants (84 per cent) strongly support the inclusion of service navigation in the program. When asked what that navigation might look like, participants identified various priorities including:

• an accessible source of information with expert knowledge of the supports available that can provide referrals and assistance with completing applications;

• overall case management support and assistance with setting and reaching goals, such as finding and maintaining affordable housing;

• support to access education, training and volunteer and employment services that are tailored to the needs and goals of individuals;

• regular outreach to clients to provide followups, updates and links to benefits, resources and services;

• communication with caregivers, advocates or family members when appropriate and desired by clients for information on services and supports available, and to engage them in the process; and

• support to individuals who transition off the program if they find employment or if an alternative source of income becomes available.

The minister noted the province is now focused on developing the major components of the new program including service navigation. The design of the program will be guided by the feedback Manitobans have provided during both public engagements.

“The addition of a service navigation component to the income support program for persons with severe and prolonged disabilities would provide much-needed support in our communities. As employment assistance service providers, we see first-hand the challenges and barriers individuals face when trying to access support,” said Shawn Mahoney, executive director, Opportunities for Employment. “A case management approach with direct, hands-on assistance and followup would be valuable for individuals and families and would improve quality of life for many Manitobans.”

The What We Heard – A New Income Support Program for Persons with Severe and Prolonged Disabilities report is available at:

Feedback from the first round of engagement is available at:

www.gov.mb.ca/asset_library/en/proactive/2020_2021/disability-consultation-report.pdf.

