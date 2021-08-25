(AGENPARL) – mer 25 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 25, 2021

PROVINCE PROVIDES PROGRESS REPORT ON SHARED MANAGEMENT

OF THE CEDAR LAKE FISHERY

– – –

Shared and Sustainable Management Results

From a Collaborative Effort: Eichler

The Manitoba government, along with Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc. and Chemawawin Cree Nation, is releasing a progress report on the advancement of the shared, sustainable management of the Cedar Lake Fishery, Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler announced today, following a meeting in Cedar Lake to meet with local leaders.

“Together with Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc. and Chemawawin Cree Nation, the Manitoba government is excited and proud to take part in the incredible journey of shared and sustainable fisheries management of the Cedar Lake Fishery,” said Eichler.

Recently, Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc. and Chemawawin Cree Nation initiated a process to have the fishery considered for the Marine Stewardship Council Sustainable Fishery Certification. This assesses three main principles: sustainable fish stocks, minimizing environmental impact and effective fisheries management. This science-based standard, expected to be complete in early 2022, will help ensure the long-term sustainability of the fishery for the people who depend on it, as well as ongoing market access for fish sourced from Cedar Lake., the minister said.

The conservation and stewardship of fisheries and aquatic resources, their habitats and ecosystems are a resource management priority for local communities.

“After the collapse of the Cedar Lake fishery in 1996, Chemawawin Cree Nation has come a long way in terms of the development of an economic viable and a sustainable fishery on Cedar Lake,” said Chief Clarence Easter, Chemawawin Cree Nation. “We have to be proud of what can be accomplished by partnering with industry and government. We wish to thank those involved including industry, both levels of government and the individual fishers for their understanding and support. Without them, this would have not been possible.”

The vision of Cedar Lake shared management began in 1996 when the Napanee Bay Fishers Association, now known as Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc., and Chemawawin Cree Nation approached Manitoba about changes in the commercial fishery to ensure the long-term sustainability of the fish stocks.

“Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc. is very proud of our commercial fishers and partners for taking important steps to ensure the long-term sustainability of our fishery,” said Floyd George, president of Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc.

Strong and enduring relationships with the Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc., Chemawawin First Nation, the Government of Canada and the Manitoba government over 25 years have resulted in achieving a sustainable Cedar Lake Fishery, the minister noted.

“The Cedar Lake fishery is in a much better place due to the great leadership of Chemawawin Cree Nation and Cedar Lake Fisheries Inc.,” said Eichler. “This report highlights the progress made to date and how all partners are working together to ensure its sustainable future.”

Cedar Lake is located about 460 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg and is the province’s fourth-largest commercial fishery.

The Cedar Lake Fishery: A Journey of Shared Management report is available at:

https://gov.mb.ca/fish-wildlife/fish/commercial_fishing/pubs/cedar_lake_summary.pdf.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-290-5374.

🔊 Listen to this