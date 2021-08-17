(AGENPARL) – mar 17 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 17, 2021

PROVINCE PROCLAIMS LEGISLATION THAT INCREASES JUROR DIVERSITY, ALLOWS INCREASE IN JUROR PAY

– – –

Updates Enhance Fairness

In the Courts: Friesen

The Manitoba government has proclaimed the section of the Court Practice and Administration Act that will allow an increase in juror compensation, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced today.

These changes to the Jury Act, which were enacted when bill 46 received assent in the legislature on May 20, will come into force on Aug. 20.

“The amendments align with our goal of improving access to justice,” said Friesen. “These changes ensure that those who serve on our juries are more fairly compensated for their investment of time. Additionally, we are setting new requirements to expand the opportunities for people with disabilities to serve on juries.”

As part of the amendments to the Jury Act, jurors will be paid for their attendance starting on the first day of a jury trial. Changes to the jury regulation under the act increase jurors’ compensation to $80 per day. Previously, compensation was $30 beginning on the 11th day of the trial.

Also, the amended legislation now provides that people with disabilities that can be reasonably accommodated may serve on juries.

“These updates add fairness to our courts,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires, minister responsible for accessibility. “These changes make it clear that Manitobans with disabilities are included in the jury trial system in Manitoba. They are important representatives of a significant portion of society in our province.”

In addition, the legislation will now allow for those with criminal records involving only summary convictions to serve on a jury. Those with records involving more serious, indictable offences will continue to be disqualified from jury service.

The minister noted these changes also support the goals of Manitoba’s Criminal Justice System Modernization Strategy to ensure timeliness, effectiveness and consistency of cases prosecuted in criminal courts.

