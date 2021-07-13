(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 13, 2021

PROVINCE OPENS APPLICATIONS

FOR THE HEALTHY HIRE MANITOBA PROGRAM

– – –

Employers Encouraged to View Online Resources

And Apply for Vaccination-Based Employee Supports: Eichler

The province is now accepting applications for the Healthy Hire Manitoba Program, a wage support program designed to help private-sector employers reopen and encourage employees to get fully vaccinated, Economic Development and Jobs Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

“Our government remains focused on getting all eligible Manitobans vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible, and the Healthy Hire Manitoba Program helps support that goal and complements our ‘4-3-2-One Great Summer’ Reopening Path that rewards Manitobans with fewer restrictions as more and more Manitobans get fully vaccinated,” said Eichler. “The goals of this program benefit employers, employees and Manitobans alike as it encourages vaccination and helps to safely restart our economy as it increases staffing levels and brings more employees back to work to provide Manitobans with the goods and services they depend on.”

Under the Healthy Hire Manitoba Program, local employers can apply for up to $50,000 in provincial support to help cover the wages of new employees who can attest they have been vaccinated, intend to be vaccinated or are unable to be vaccinated. Eligible employers will receive a grant equivalent to 50 per cent of wages for a maximum of 10 employees, with a maximum of $5,000 per employee. The wage support covers full pay periods for employees hired on or after June 10 with the last pay period ending Oct. 15.

Eichler noted the Healthy Hire Manitoba Program will be amalgamated with the previously announced Manitoba Youth Jobs Program for a total of $45 million available to support employers as they bring employees of all ages safely into the workplace. New applications will no longer be accepted under the previous Manitoba Youth Jobs Program and employers that have already applied will be notified regarding next steps.

Employers are encouraged to view the guidelines and resources online to support them in the application process. A larger list of eligibility requirements is also now available online. Along with confirming employee attestation that they have been vaccinated, will be vaccinated or are unable to be vaccinated, eligible employers must declare they have supported public health protocols in the workplace including providing new hires with public health vaccine information.

