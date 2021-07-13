(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 13, 2021

PROVINCE LAUNCHES PUBLIC ENGAGEMENT

ON MANITOBA WATER STRATEGY

The Manitoba government has launched an online public engagement seeking feedback on the development of a provincial water management strategy, Agriculture and Resource Development Minister Blaine Pedersen announced today.

“Water is a key resource for Manitobans, the environment and the economy, and our government is committed to the careful management of this precious resource,” said Pedersen. “We encourage Manitobans to share their thoughts with us and recognize we must work together to sustainably manage water, while considering the impacts of a changing climate and growing economic and social needs.”

The last provincial water management strategy for Manitoba was completed in 2003. Much has changed over the last 20 years and a new water strategy will ensure effective and sustainable management of our water resources, the minister said, adding the province looks forward to working with all Manitobans in the development of a made-in-Manitoba water strategy.

The province is seeking Manitobans thoughts on the proposed water strategy framework. This framework highlights the vision statement, guiding principles and key focus areas that will be the foundation for the water strategy.

Engagement will complement the $1 million in funding announced earlier this year to support development and implementation of the water strategy. The fund will be administered by the Enterprise Machine Intelligence and Learning Initiative (EMILI) and the established fund oversight committee will review and approve projects and activities under the fund.

“Manitoba has a once-in-a-generation opportunity to create a water management strategy to drive economic and environmental prosperity in our province,” said Ray Bouchard, chair of the oversight committee for the fund. “Over the next year, this fund will support building a roadmap for a long-term water management strategy with identified projects from key economic sectors. Insights from a diversity of stakeholders in Manitoba is an integral part of this process and will be sought through the EngageMB survey as well as engagement sessions planned for the fall.”

To take part in the engagement, visit https://engagemb.ca/. The deadline for feedback is Aug. 13.

– 30 –

—————————————————————

For more information:

– Public information, contact Manitoba Government Inquiry: 1-866-626-4862 or 204-945-3744.

– Media requests for general information, contact Communications Services Manitoba: 204-945-3765.

– Media requests for ministerial comment, contact Communications and Stakeholder Relations: 204-945-4916.

🔊 Listen to this