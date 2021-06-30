(AGENPARL) – mer 30 giugno 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

June 30, 2021

PROVINCE INVITES MANITOBANS TO SHARE

FEEDBACK ON HOUSING PRIORITIES

Responses From New Online Survey

Will Help Inform Next Steps in Addressing Housing Needs: Squires

The province is launching a new online survey to gather feedback from Manitobans on housing needs, priorities and solutions, Families Minister Rochelle Squires announced today.

“Affordable housing is a cornerstone of sustainable, inclusive communities, and our government understands that ensuring access to it requires collaboration between all levels of government, communities, non-profit organizations and the private sector,” said Squires. “The feedback received through this survey will help us develop solutions to address housing issues in our province and we look forward to hearing from Manitobans.”

The National Housing Strategy (NHS) bilateral agreement was signed by the governments of Canada and Manitoba in 2019 to ensure families, Indigenous communities and vulnerable Canadians can count on long-term funding for community housing in Manitoba.

The 10-year agreement will provide almost $450.8 million in joint funding from both governments to protect, renew and expand social and community housing, and will support Manitoba’s priorities related to housing repair, construction and affordability.

Under the bilateral agreement, Manitoba is required to submit a publicly available action plan every three years, describing how NHS funding will contribute to access to affordable housing. Manitoba Housing’s first three-year action plan for 2019-20 to 2021-22 prioritizes vulnerable populations and women and children fleeing domestic violence, supports home ownership and housing affordability, and invests in improvements to existing social and affordable housing including housing for urban Indigenous Peoples. The action plan is available on Manitoba Housing’s website at https://www.manitoba.ca/housing/three-yr-plan-2020.html.

Manitoba Housing is now embarking on consultations with the public and stakeholders to inform the second three-year action plan for 2022-23 to 2024-25. The priorities identified will build on those identified in the first action plan and help direct funding.

Since 2016, the Manitoba government has supported the creation of 743 new and affordable housing rental units. During this period, the province has also supported home ownership for more than 220 households through partnerships with municipalities, non-profit organizations and other agencies.

To provide feedback on housing needs, priorities and solutions, visit https://engagemb.ca/mb-housing.

