August 17, 2021

PROVINCE INVESTS IN SUSTAINABILITY OF THE HISTORIC DOME BUILDING IN BRANDON, ENSURE BUILDING CONTINUES TO BE A VALUABLE COMMUNITY RESOURCE

Our Heritage Buildings Provide Important Economic,

Social and Educational Opportunities: Helwer and Cox

The Manitoba government has provided $500,000 in matching funding to the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba (PEM) to support the long-term viability and sustainability of the historic Dome Building on the grounds of the Keystone Centre in Brandon, Central Services Minister Reg Helwer and Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox announced today.

“The Dome Building is an iconic structure, and has a long and proud history of bringing people together from across our province and around the world to showcase agriculture, connect our urban and rural communities, and provide a source of entertainment, community pride and economic activity for Brandon and southern Manitoba,” said Helwer. “As we emerge toward a post-pandemic Manitoba, our government is confident the Dome Building and the Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba will play a key role in our economic recovery, and will help unite our people and communities back together once again.”

Established with a $500,000 contribution from the province, the Dome Building Sustainability Fund at the Brandon and Area Community Foundation will provide up to $500,000 through a matching formula of one dollar for every two dollars raised by PEM to pay down the debt for restoration work to the Dome Building, which currently sits at nearly $1.2 million.

“On behalf of the board of directors and staff, we are pleased to have the financial support from our provincial government to assist with the loan repayment taken to complete the final phase of the Dome Building,” said Greg Crisanti, president, Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba. “This 2-to-1 matching grant is much appreciated, we will be campaigning other partners to help us in put this debt to rest.”

The funds may also be used as matching support to establish an endowment at the foundation to fund the long-term maintenance costs of preserving this historic building.

“Our government is committed to investing in the conservation and long-term sustainability of our heritage buildings, which provide important economic, social and educational opportunities for Manitobans of all ages,” said Cox. “The Provincial Exhibition of Manitoba has undertaken significant work to protect and enhance the historic Dome Building, and we are proud to support its ongoing efforts to ensure the dome continues to be valuable community resource for generations to come.”

The grand Beaux-Arts Classical-style Display Building Number II, which is better known as the Dome Building, was constructed for the 1913 Dominion Fair. The building is the only remaining major structure of four built for the 1913 Dominion Fair in Brandon, and is a rare surviving example of the grand agricultural display halls once common throughout southern Manitoba.

The building was designated a provincial heritage site in 1984 and a federal heritage site in 1999. The building has been extensively renovated for use as a mixed-use building, housing Provincial Exhibition staff and volunteers, an Agriculture Learning Centre and office space.

