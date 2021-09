(AGENPARL) – ven 17 settembre 2021 Northern Affairs Communities

Complete Capital Projects Announced September 2021

Community

Project Name

Provincial Funding

Barrows

Waste Disposal Site Upgrade

$110,000

Barrows

Administration Building

Replacement

$412,000

Cormorant and

Moose Lake

er Treatment Plant

Dehumidifiers

$8,000

Mallard

Electrical Service at Garage

$55,000

Mallard and

Meadow Portage

Water Plant Card Reader

$30,000

Pine Dock

Waste Disposal Site Upgrade

$110,000

Thicket Portage

Fuel Tank Replacement

$200,000

Wabowden

oon Truck Dumping Pad

$15,000

Waterhen

Waste Disposal Site Upgrades

$302,000

Camperville

Water Intake Modification

$25,000

$1,267,000

Northern Affairs Communities

Complete Capital Projects Announced March 4, 2021

Community

Project Name

Funding

vincial

Barrows

Administration Building

Environmental Remediation

$20,000

Berens River

Community Roads

$22,500

Community Roads

$5,500

Camperville

Water Treatment Plant

Repairs

$50,000

Camperville

Fire Equipment

Replacement

$100,000

Campervill

Community Roads

$20,000

Camperville

Communication Tower

Repairs

$25,000

Cormorant

Community Roads

$120,000

Crane River

Lagoon Truck Dumping

$7,000

Dawson Bay

Community Roads

$4,000

Duck Bay

Water Intake Line

$25,000

Duck Bay

Water Treatment Pla

Upgrade

$300,000

Duck Bay

Community Roads

$20,000

Easterville

Fire Hall / Water Plant Roof

$100,000

Granville Lake

Demolish Water Treatment

Plant

$175,700

Harwill

Culverts

$20,000

Loon Straits

Access Road

$15,000

Manigotaga

Community Roads

$2,500

Matheson Island

Community Roads

$2,500

Meadow Portage

Tractor Replacement

$15,300

Moose Lake

Community Roads

$129,000

Nelson House

Water Treatment Plant

Upgrade

$60,301

Norway House

Water Treatment Plant

Repairs

$7,000

Pine D

Community Roads

$3,000

Red Deer

Access Road

$20,000

Rock Ridge

Community Roads

$15,000

Salt Point

West Waterhen Bridge

$15,000

Seymourville

Community Roads

$20,000

Seymourville

Community Roads

$10,000

Sherridon

Community Roads

$4,000

Spence Lake

Tractor Replacement

$21,300

Wabowden

Lagoon Road Upgrades

$50,000

Waterhen

Waste Disposal Site

$2,497,693

$3,902,293

