The Manitoba government is extending the state of emergency in efforts to continue to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler, minister responsible for the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO), announced today.

The extension goes into effect today, Monday, July 26 at 4 p.m. for a period of 30 days.

“As we continue towards our government’s safe summer reopening plan to allow for fewer restrictions and further rebuild our economy, we need Manitobans to continue to follow the fundamentals and get vaccinated to ensure we keep on a positive trajectory to a post-pandemic Manitoba,” said Schuler.

Manitoba’s Emergency Measures Organization provincial response team works with industry partners and experts to co-ordinate, collaborate and communicate effectively in supporting the rollout of programs and services to assist in Manitoba’s COVID-19 response strategy. EMO has been a critical player, including facilitating the province’s overall response to personal protective equipment procurement and provision, developing the Pandemic Response System, ensuring alternative isolation accommodations were available and advising and co-ordinating the enforcement of public health orders under the state of emergency.

The state of emergency was first declared on March 20, 2020, by the powers set out in section 10(1) and 10(2) of the Emergency Measures Act.

To view the state of emergency and public health orders, visit:

https://manitoba.ca/covid19/restartmb/prs/orders/index.html.

For additional information on the role of the Manitoba Emergency Measures Organization (EMO) in COVID-19, visit https://www.gov.mb.ca/emo/provincial/covid.html.

