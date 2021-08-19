(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 News Release

August 19, 2021

PROVINCE EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR BENEFICIAL

MANAGEMENT PRACTICE

The Manitoba government has extended the application deadline for Ag Action Manitoba

Assurance: Beneficial Management Practice (BMP 503) to Oc

t. 1 from Sept. 1, Agriculture and

Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.

“As our dry weather continues, we are committed to ensuring that agricultural producers have

options when it comes to dealing with this drought,” said Eichler.

“By extending this application

deadline, we will ensure that more producers will be able to apply and get assistance when they

need it most.”

The Ag Action Manitoba Program

Assurance under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership,

helps

agricultural produce

rs protect ground and surface water sources that are essential to ensuring the

health of livestock and ground water sources.

To date, the province has received almost 100

applications for a total of $630,000 in funding for the Managing Livestock Access to

Riparian

Areas BMP.

Items eligible for cost

shared funding include:

water source development, constructing new or rehabilitating existing wells or dugouts;

solar, wind or grid

powered alternative watering systems;

permanent fencing to restrict livestock a

ccess to surface water and dugouts; and

permanent pipeline development.

More details on the program are available at

www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/canadian

agricultural

partnership/pubs/guidebook/ag

action

program

guide

farmers.pdf#page=30

and answers

to frequently asked questions are at

www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/canadian

agricultural

partnership/pubs/faq/bmp

faq.pdf

For information on how to apply, visit

www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/environment/environmental

plan/assurance

bmp.html

For more information about managing dry conditions and other resources for producers, visit

tps://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/dry.html

