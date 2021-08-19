(AGENPARL) – gio 19 agosto 2021 News Release
August 19, 2021
PROVINCE EXTENDS APPLICATION DEADLINE FOR BENEFICIAL
MANAGEMENT PRACTICE
The Manitoba government has extended the application deadline for Ag Action Manitoba
Assurance: Beneficial Management Practice (BMP 503) to Oc
t. 1 from Sept. 1, Agriculture and
Resource Development Minister Ralph Eichler announced today.
“As our dry weather continues, we are committed to ensuring that agricultural producers have
options when it comes to dealing with this drought,” said Eichler.
“By extending this application
deadline, we will ensure that more producers will be able to apply and get assistance when they
need it most.”
The Ag Action Manitoba Program
Assurance under the Canadian Agricultural Partnership,
helps
agricultural produce
rs protect ground and surface water sources that are essential to ensuring the
health of livestock and ground water sources.
To date, the province has received almost 100
applications for a total of $630,000 in funding for the Managing Livestock Access to
Riparian
Areas BMP.
Items eligible for cost
shared funding include:
water source development, constructing new or rehabilitating existing wells or dugouts;
solar, wind or grid
powered alternative watering systems;
permanent fencing to restrict livestock a
ccess to surface water and dugouts; and
permanent pipeline development.
More details on the program are available at
www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/canadian
agricultural
partnership/pubs/guidebook/ag
action
program
guide
farmers.pdf#page=30
and answers
to frequently asked questions are at
www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/canadian
agricultural
partnership/pubs/faq/bmp
faq.pdf
For information on how to apply, visit
www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/environment/environmental
plan/assurance
bmp.html
For more information about managing dry conditions and other resources for producers, visit
tps://www.gov.mb.ca/agriculture/dry.html