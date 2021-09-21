(AGENPARL) – mar 21 settembre 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

September 21, 2021

PROVINCE CONTRIBUTES $50,000 TO MANITOBA MUSEUM

FOR NATIONAL DAY FOR TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION PROGRAMS

– – –

Public Invited to Observe and Reflect on Residential School Experiences

Of First Nations, Métis and Inuit: Ministers

The Manitoba government will contribute $50,000 to the Manitoba Museum to offer programming to the public on Sept 30. for the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sport Culture and Heritage Minister Cathy Cox and Indigenous and Northern Relations Minister Alan Lagimodiere announced today.

“In the spirit of reconciliation, our government is pleased to partner with the Manitoba Museum to help provide meaningful initiatives and educational opportunities to visitors of all ages on the history and ongoing legacy of residential schools,” said Cox. “Orange Shirt Day at the museum offers all of us the opportunity to listen, learn and honour the resiliency of residential school survivors and their families.”

The Manitoba Museum will be providing free admission from Sept. 30 to Oct. 3 to build awareness of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, also known as Orange Shirt Day. A variety of programs and exhibits have been planned to provide meaningful education, awareness and interpretation to visitors about the history and effects of residential schools.

“Truth requires painful and often uncomfortable moments of awareness and reflection. While walking through the museum galleries, visitors will follow a path which will open their hearts and minds to a history which may challenge their previous understanding,” said Dorota Blumczyńska, CEO, Manitoba Museum. “In partnership with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, and with the support of the Province of Manitoba, the Manitoba Museum invites Manitobans to answer the call for learning and reflection, to take this journey with us, to commit to action, and hopefully, to be changed, for a better future.“

The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is a partner for the event and has provided assistance with interpretation and experiences. Highlights include free admission for the duration of the event, an exhibit developed with the former Portage la Prairie Residential School, screening three documentaries, pre-recordings made with an interpreter from the NCTR and the museum exterior lit in orange.

“Listening and acknowledging the truths of the tragic impacts that residential schools had on First Nations, Métis and Inuit children provides an opportunity for Manitobans to learn and develop a shared understanding of our past which is essential for advancing reconciliation,” said Lagimodiere.

In 2017, Manitoba passed legislation to recognize Sept. 30 as Orange Shirt Day to encourage meaningful discussions about the trauma of residential schools on First Nations, Inuit and Métis. The Manitoba government has also recognized the new federal statutory Truth and Reconciliation Day to encourage reflection and meaningful discussions about the impacts of residential schools.

To learn more about the event visit https://manitobamuseum.ca/event/orange-shirt-days/2021-10-01.

