(AGENPARL) – mer 28 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 28, 2021

PROVINCE ANNOUNCES SUPPORT FOR CRIME PREVENTION

AND SAFETY INITIATIVES IN WINNIPEG

– – –

Winnipeg Police Service to Receive Funding

Through Criminal Property Forfeiture Program: Friesen

The Manitoba government is providing more than $600,000 from the proceeds of crime to the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) for crime prevention and safety initiatives in Winnipeg, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced today.

“Our government is pleased to provide this funding to WPS for these important initiatives which help to keep Winnipeg’s communities safe and help fund crime prevention,” said Friesen. “One award in particular is directed to the purchase of electronic equipment for the Internet Child Exploitation Unit, combatting the online exploitation of children in Manitoba.”

The minister noted WPS is receiving more than $611,000 through the Criminal Property Forfeiture (CPF) program for safety and crime prevention programs including:

• $80,250 for the 911 public education campaign;

• $31,823 for a cloud-based digital evidence management system;

• $257,751 for a public-safety robot platform to reduce/eliminate human jeopardy;

• $5,496 for training financial crime investigators;

• $69,132 for equipment for first responders;

• $11,688 electronic equipment for the Internet Child Exploitation Unit;

• $11,207 for equipment for the Technical Surveillance Unit;

• $36,040 to implement certified-liaison training developed by the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police;

• $55,000 for Canadian Police College training;

• $13,607 for equipment for the Virtual Police Response Unit;

• $5,845 for video equipment; and

• $33,595 for the SNAP KIDTHINK program to assist youth in the community.

“The Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund has been instrumental in many of our operational and crime prevention efforts including victim services. These funds help to contribute to a culture of safety in Winnipeg,” said Chief Danny Smyth, Winnipeg Police Service. “Forfeiture funds result from confiscated property or proceeds of unlawful activity. Through the provincial government the funds are allocated into programs, equipment and initiatives that support victims of crime, crime prevention in the community, and innovation and equipment in law enforcement agencies.”

“Our law enforcement partners also work with community organizations, and a portion of this funding will support mental health services for children and their families through KIDTHINK and the SNAP (Stop Now and Plan) program. SNAP is a proven and effective intervention program for children and their caregivers with aggressive behaviours and who may have had previous contact with the police and justice system,” said Friesen.

Since its inception in 2009, the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund has distributed more than $19 million back to the communities throughout the province. The criminal property forfeiture program seizes and liquidates criminal assets, and redirects funding to projects and initiatives designed to protect Manitobans and enhance public safety. The funds are provided to organizations across Manitoba whose important initiatives continue to build community, invest in youth and support victims of crime. For more information about criminal property forfeiture, visit www.gov.mb.ca/justice/commsafe/cpf/index.html.

