(AGENPARL) – mar 13 luglio 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

July 13, 2021

PROVINCE ANNOUNCES NEW CORPORATION TO DISPERSE GRANTS

TO COMMUNITY ORGANIZATIONS THAT SUPPORT VICTIMS OF CRIME

– – –

Victims’ Assistance Community Grants Inc. will Administer $5-Million Provincial Investment to Enhance Supports and Services at the Community Level: Friesen

The Manitoba government has provided $5 million to a new community-led corporation to support community organizations to deliver programs that support and address the diverse needs of victims of crime or those who experience victimization in Manitoba, Justice Minister Cameron Friesen announced today.

“It is more important than ever to expand supports for victims of crime and their families,” said Friesen. “The ability to access a full continuum of supports and services is essential to help people heal from these experiences. We are proud to be providing $5 million to create this new community-led corporation that will provide greater resources and new opportunities to organizations who support people who have experienced crime and victimization.”

Victims’ Assistance Community Grants Inc., a non-profit organization, will be provided a one-time funding transfer of $5 million by the government from victim surcharge revenue collected through the courts. The corporation will use the funds to assist community-based organizations across Manitoba to enhance supports and services to people who are victims of crime, or who experience victimization in Manitoba. This funding will be fully expended by the organization over a period of five years.

Led by a board of directors who reflect the diversity of those experiencing victimization across the province, the corporation is mandated to administer funds to support specific groups that are most impacted by crime, including Indigenous peoples, who are disproportionately victimized in Manitoba.

“I look forward to working with both Wilma Derksen and Cydney Bergen on this new corporation,” said Ron Evans, board chair, Victims’ Assistance Community Grant Inc. “Collectively, we bring a diverse experience and we welcome this unique opportunity to help make a difference in the lives of many. We look forward to hearing from and working with the many groups who will likely be seeking assistance from this new entity. We will endeavor to move as expeditiously as possible.”

“Our thanks go to the individuals who have consented to become directors of the new corporation – Ron Evans, Wilma Derksen, and Cydney Bergen,” said Friesen. “This group of distinguished Manitobans who each has the trust and confidence of all Manitobans, who understand the issues and will work selflessly to help victims of crime.”

The minister noted today’s announcement builds off the Manitoba government’s recent investment of $6.4 million across 24 community organizations to deliver programs that address the diverse needs of victims including $850,000 for agencies that support survivors of sexual violence, and aligns with key government priorities, which include:

• the Truth and Reconciliation Commission of Canada: Calls to Action;

• the 231 Calls for Justice in Reclaiming Power and Place: the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Women and Girls;

• Manitoba’s Framework: Addressing Gender-Based Violence; and

• Manitoba’s Criminal Justice System Modernization Strategy.

