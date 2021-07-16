(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 QUOTES

“We propose to design and install a sensory path throughout our

kindergarten to Grade 12

hallways, to provide students with a movement break while consolidating skills learned in

class. Students will be more engaged in class due to their

movement break and will show a

better understanding of basic math concepts as the path will allow students to practice skills

er recognition, colour matching

and co

ordination skills.”

Michelle

Clark, Pierson School, Southwest

Horizon School Division

Throughout the pandemic, Grant Park High School in the Winnipeg School Division has

adapted its presentation of performances and lessons to film and, by doing so, has learned of

the importance of including film studies and produc

tion in the curriculum. Along with a

partnership with the University of Winnipeg Department of Theatre and Film, the funding will

upport the school in assisting

drama students as they learn about different facets of the film

industry. Students will learn

another platform for making art, and it will give them confidence

and experience in an art form that is a viable career option in Manitoba.”

Jennifer Tomanek,

Grant Park High S

chool, Winnipeg School Division

We will use ‘t

eaching

prints

pathways to

enhance teacher impact on student learnin

students who are struggling to progress through the typical stages of literacy development thus

affecting their ability to communicate their thoughts, ideas, needs, and feelings by reading,

ting, speaking,

and listening.

Each

eaching

print is designed to increase teacher

knowledge through identifying specific areas of practice improvement, developing pedagogical

content through research, using strategies within the

context of teachers’ classrooms

revie

wing the impact on student evidence of learning to tr

ansfer into future practice.”

Faye

, La Verendrye School, Portage l

a Prairie School Division

“Implementing a w

alking school bus, along with a

daily story time and breakfast program, will

support s

tudents in developing a consistent morning routine to increase attendance while also

encouraging language growth through

strong literary experiences.”

Anna Unrau, Westview

School, River East Transcona School Division

“It is imperative that teaching prac

tices support students’ literacy needs at Oak Lake

Community School, as the periods of remote learning, increased absenteeism, and the stress

of a global pandemic have had

an impact on reading, spelling

and writing across grade levels.

Our innovative proje

ct will provide targeted phonological awaren

ess intervention to identified

iddle

ears students.” Brenda Masson, Oak Lake Community School

