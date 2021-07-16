(AGENPARL) – ven 16 luglio 2021 QUOTES
“We propose to design and install a sensory path throughout our
kindergarten to Grade 12
hallways, to provide students with a movement break while consolidating skills learned in
class. Students will be more engaged in class due to their
movement break and will show a
better understanding of basic math concepts as the path will allow students to practice skills
er recognition, colour matching
and co
ordination skills.”
Michelle
Clark, Pierson School, Southwest
Horizon School Division
Throughout the pandemic, Grant Park High School in the Winnipeg School Division has
adapted its presentation of performances and lessons to film and, by doing so, has learned of
the importance of including film studies and produc
tion in the curriculum. Along with a
partnership with the University of Winnipeg Department of Theatre and Film, the funding will
upport the school in assisting
drama students as they learn about different facets of the film
industry. Students will learn
another platform for making art, and it will give them confidence
and experience in an art form that is a viable career option in Manitoba.”
Jennifer Tomanek,
Grant Park High S
chool, Winnipeg School Division
We will use ‘t
eaching
prints
pathways to
enhance teacher impact on student learnin
students who are struggling to progress through the typical stages of literacy development thus
affecting their ability to communicate their thoughts, ideas, needs, and feelings by reading,
ting, speaking,
and listening.
Each
eaching
print is designed to increase teacher
knowledge through identifying specific areas of practice improvement, developing pedagogical
content through research, using strategies within the
context of teachers’ classrooms
revie
wing the impact on student evidence of learning to tr
ansfer into future practice.”
Faye
, La Verendrye School, Portage l
a Prairie School Division
“Implementing a w
alking school bus, along with a
daily story time and breakfast program, will
support s
tudents in developing a consistent morning routine to increase attendance while also
encouraging language growth through
strong literary experiences.”
Anna Unrau, Westview
School, River East Transcona School Division
“It is imperative that teaching prac
tices support students’ literacy needs at Oak Lake
Community School, as the periods of remote learning, increased absenteeism, and the stress
of a global pandemic have had
an impact on reading, spelling
and writing across grade levels.
Our innovative proje
ct will provide targeted phonological awaren
ess intervention to identified
iddle
ears students.” Brenda Masson, Oak Lake Community School
