(AGENPARL) – mar 07 settembre 2021 ADDITIONAL MENTAL HEALTH FUNDING TO
The province will provide more than $1 million dollars in additional funding for student mental health
supports and work wit
h school divisions to ensure student needs are met
and encouraging increased
attendance for those students who may have been less engaged with the school system.
These supports are in addition to the $2.5 million dollars announced last year that was
invested to
protect Manitoba’s students against COVID
Additional investments
part of the $2.5 million
included:
$207,000 to expand Project 11, a classroom and virtual program developed by the True North
Youth Foundation, to additional grades;
$672,000
for a provincial pilot of Enhanced School
Based Mental Health and Addictions Supports,
which integrates and enhance
access to mental
health and addiction supports for students in
grades 6
$50,000
Kids Help Phone virtual programming;
$400,000 f
or clinical
student services supports through
he Remote Learning Support Centre
which
also offered services and supports to students and families through their team of service
provider
and resources available at
www.mbremotelearning.ca
$60,000
Families and Schools Together to build resilient families with young, school
aged
children;
$595,000
ental
health supports for the Community Schools Program; and
$580,000
expan
Thrival Kits, developed
by the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth and
Canadian Mental Health Association
, which
incorporate evidence
based mental
health practices
such as mindfulness meditation, personal reflection, stress reduction and coping strategies, as
well as interpe
rsonal skills development. Available in English and French, the kits are introduced
to children as part of activities throughout the school year.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••