The province will provide more than $1 million dollars in additional funding for student mental health

supports and work wit

h school divisions to ensure student needs are met

and encouraging increased

attendance for those students who may have been less engaged with the school system.

These supports are in addition to the $2.5 million dollars announced last year that was

invested to

protect Manitoba’s students against COVID

Additional investments

part of the $2.5 million

included:

$207,000 to expand Project 11, a classroom and virtual program developed by the True North

Youth Foundation, to additional grades;

$672,000

for a provincial pilot of Enhanced School

Based Mental Health and Addictions Supports,

which integrates and enhance

access to mental

health and addiction supports for students in

grades 6

$50,000

Kids Help Phone virtual programming;

$400,000 f

or clinical

student services supports through

he Remote Learning Support Centre

which

also offered services and supports to students and families through their team of service

provider

and resources available at

www.mbremotelearning.ca

$60,000

Families and Schools Together to build resilient families with young, school

aged

children;

$595,000

ental

health supports for the Community Schools Program; and

$580,000

expan

Thrival Kits, developed

by the Manitoba Advocate for Children and Youth and

Canadian Mental Health Association

, which

incorporate evidence

based mental

health practices

such as mindfulness meditation, personal reflection, stress reduction and coping strategies, as

well as interpe

rsonal skills development. Available in English and French, the kits are introduced

to children as part of activities throughout the school year.

