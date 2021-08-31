(AGENPARL) – mar 31 agosto 2021 [Manitoba Media Notice]

August 31, 2021

PROVINCE AND TOWN OF SWAN RIVER

TO IMPROVE MAIN STREET (PTH 83A)

Working Collaboratively with Municipalities In

Building Safe and Sustainable Infrastructure: Schuler

The Manitoba government and the Town of Swan River are working in collaboration to resurface Main Street (PTH 83A), Infrastructure Minister Ron Schuler announced today.

“Main Street between the CN rail crossing and Centennial Drive needed improvements to the underground storm sewer system, which the town completed in 2020, and now the highway needs to be resurfaced with new asphalt pavement,” said Schuler. “Our government has committed to working with municipalities across the province to build and maintain sustainable infrastructure and we are pleased to work with the town of Swan River to improve the highway’s accessibility and safety on this section of PTH 83A.”

“The partnership agreement between the town and province to see the Main Street West Project to its final end is a testament to the commitment of our leaders, provincial and municipal, to ensure taxpayers dollars are spent appropriately and efficiently,” said Mayor Lance Jacobson, Town of Swan River.

The province and the Town of Swan River are co-ordinating the work to create operational efficiencies, cost savings and minimize impact to the citizens of Swan River, the minister noted. He added work is currently underway and is expected to be complete by the end of the summer construction season.

